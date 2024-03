Harden is questionable for Saturday's game versus the Bulls due to a left shoulder strain.

This is a new injury for Harden, but it's likely a day-to-day issue. Saturday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, and the Clippers have also listed Kawhi Leonard (groin) and Paul George (knee) as questionable. A maintenance day could be on the table for all three players at some point this weekend.