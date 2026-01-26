Clippers' James Harden: Logs 19 points in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harden ended Sunday's 126-89 victory over the Nets with 19 points (3-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 10-10 FT), six rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal over 31 minutes.
Harden and Kawhi Leonard started hot, building a massive lead in the first quarter that they never relinquished. While Harden's 19 points marked his second-lowest total of the month, a solid spread of results in the secondary numbers padded his fantasy total. Harden is enjoying an excellent January, averaging 24.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals over the past 12 games.
