Harden registered 20 points (8-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven steals, five assists, three rebounds and one block across 40 minutes during Monday's 96-87 win over Orlando.

Harden recorded a game- and career-high seven steals Monday, marking his 12th game on the season with at least three swipes. The superstar also racked up at least 20 points for the eighth time over his last 10 outings. However, Harden was inefficient from beyond the arc, and he has shot only 30.4 percent from downtown in his last three appearances. Additionally, he dished out fewer than six assists for just the 11th time through 72 regular-season appearances.