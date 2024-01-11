Harden notched 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, 11 assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 126-120 win over Toronto.

The Clippers' cohesiveness seems to improve with every game as Harden, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard gain more trust with each other. If the trio can stay healthy, a playoff berth is likely a foregone conclusion, but Harden will need to keep in sync with his playmakers to ensure the most success down the stretch.