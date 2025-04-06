Harden chipped in 29 points (10-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, 14 assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Saturday's 135-104 win over Dallas.
Although Harden eased off his volume beyond the arc, Harden was excellent elsewhere and recorded one of his best assist totals of the season in the decisive victory. Harden's perimeter shot has been off over the past several games, so it wasn't surprising to see another limited performance from downtown. Instead, Harden got the ball to his teammates, and there's enough talent around him to accrue a significant assist number on a nightly basis.
