Harden produced 30 points (8-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 128-108 victory over the Grizzlies.

While he led all scorers on the night and topped 20 points for the 10th straight game, Harden also achieved an impressive milestone on the season, becoming the first player in NBA history age 35 or older to record at least 1,500 points, 500 assists, 200 three-pointers and 100 steals in a campaign. Over his 10-game heater, Harden is averaging 28.4 points, 9.8 assists, 6.0 boards, 3.8 threes, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.