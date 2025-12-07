Harden finished with 34 points (10-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 13-15 FT), six assists, five rebounds, four steals and one block across 39 minutes in Saturday's 109-106 loss to the Timberwolves.

The star guard led all players in points en route to surpassing Carmelo Anthony on the NBA's all-time scoring list. Harden ranks 10th in the league's history with 28,303 points and will now look to catch Shaquille O'Neal, who sits at 28,596 career points. Harden also had an impactful performance outside the scoring column Saturday, chipping in a game- and season-high four steals, recording multiple swipes for the eighth time in 23 regular-season outings. Additionally, the 36-year-old tied the game high in assists, dishing out at least six for a third consecutive contest.