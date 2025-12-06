Clippers' James Harden: Manages 18 points in Memphis
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harden closed with 18 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and one block over 36 minutes during Friday's 107-98 loss to the Grizzlies.
The future Hall of Famer continues to fill up the bucket from long distance. Harden's averaging 3.6 three-pointers a game this season, his best mark since 2019-20, and he's drained multiple treys in 10 of the last 12 games, averaging 29.0 points, 7.9 assists, 5.4 boards, 3.8 threes and 1.2 steals during that stretch.
