Harden closed with 18 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and one block over 36 minutes during Friday's 107-98 loss to the Grizzlies.

The future Hall of Famer continues to fill up the bucket from long distance. Harden's averaging 3.6 three-pointers a game this season, his best mark since 2019-20, and he's drained multiple treys in 10 of the last 12 games, averaging 29.0 points, 7.9 assists, 5.4 boards, 3.8 threes and 1.2 steals during that stretch.