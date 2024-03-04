Harden produced four points (0-10 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and one steal over 34 minutes during Sunday's 89-88 victory over the Timberwolves.

Harden tied his lowest scoring output of the season in this one, but perhaps the most surprising line of his performance was that he missed all of his 10 shots from the field. He salvaged fantasy owners with his defensive contributions and his 10 assists, however, making it the 19th game he dished out double-digit dimes in 2023-24. Harden had scored at least 20 points in his previous three games before this matchup against Minnesota, so there's a strong chance he might bounce back scoring-wise when the Clippers take on the Bucks on Monday.