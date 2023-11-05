Head coach Tyronn Lue said Harden (recently traded) will likely have a minutes restriction in his Clippers debut Monday against the Knicks, Adam Zagoria of ZagsBlog.comreports.

Harden indicated during his introductory press conference that he would make his Clippers debut on Monday, and Lue has now officially confirmed those plans. The 34-year-old was away from the 76ers for the start of the regular season, and Lue said the team doesn't want Harden immediately "to play crazy minutes." However, he was conditioning on his own for the previous week prior to the trade and should see plenty of action.