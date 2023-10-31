The Clippers acquired Harden and forwards P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev from the 76ers on Tuesday in a three-team deal that sent Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Kenyon Martin and Nicolas Batum to the Clippers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The 76ers also acquired first-round draft picks in 2026 and 2028, 2024 and 2029 second-round draft picks and the right to a first-round pick swap with the Clippers in 2029, while the Thunder acquired the right to swap first-round picks with the Clippers in 2027.

Harden had a tumultuous offseason with the 76ers that included plenty of dissent with the front office, and he will now be on the move for the third time since 2020. He was linked to the Clippers as a trade destination throughout the offseason, but a trade didn't materialize until shortly after the regular season began. Harden sat out the 76ers' first three games of the season following a recent absence due to personal reasons, but he had recently rejoined the team and had been in the process of regaining conditioning before his trade request was fulfilled. The 34-year-old will join a talented Clippers roster that will allow him to start alongside All-Stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, though he could end up settling into more of an off-the-ball role if LA elects to keep Russell Westbrook in the starting lineup. Harden's production dipped slightly during his first full season in Philadelphia in 2022-23, as he averaged 21.0 points, 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds in 36.8 minutes per game over 58 appearances. However, he could benefit from a change of scenery and should be ready to make his team debut relatively soon. It's unclear if he'll be available for either of the Clippers' two games this week, which come as part of a Tuesday/Wednesday back-to-back set versus the Magic and Lakers, respectively.