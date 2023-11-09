Harden notched 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 100-93 loss to the Nets.

Harden has seen his scoring numbers dip in his first two games since joining the Clippers, averaging 14.5 points over that span after averaging 21.0 in 2022-23 for the 76ers. This shouldn't come as a surprise, as the star guard is sharing the floor with Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook. While Harden was able to dish out five assists, he recorded just as many turnovers in Wednesday's loss.