Clippers' James Harden: Nabs third double-double of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harden chipped in 24 points (8-19 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, 14 assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Friday's 126-124 victory over New Orleans.
The double-double was his third in five games to begin the season, and Harden has scored at least 20 points in four straight while grabbing multiple steals in three straight. The 36-year-old guard is showing no signs of slowing down, averaging 21.8 points, 9.2 assists, 4.8 boards, 2.8 threes and 1.4 steals in 33.2 minutes a contest.
