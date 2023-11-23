Harden finished Wednesday's 109-102 victory over San Antonio with 16 points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-12 FT), six rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes.

Harden finished one assist shy of his second straight double-double. The former MVP has scored in double figures in each of his first eight appearances with the Clippers, averaging 16.0 points, 5.9 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 32.3 minutes per game. Harden hasn't been a prolific scorer with his new team, which was expected, but he has been providing solid all-around numbers and is still worth rostering in most fantasy leagues.