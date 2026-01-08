Harden (shoulder) logged 23 points (6-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 123-111 loss to the Knicks.

Harden was questionable to play Wednesday with a shoulder injury that held him out of Monday's contest with Golden State, but ultimately played through the injury and drained four three-pointers, his most since Dec. 20. Harden has not been shooting well from the field recently, averaging 22.0 points on just 37.3 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from beyond the arc in his last five contests, and he will look to get back on track Friday against the Nets.