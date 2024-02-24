Harden had nine points (1-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and one block over 39 minutes during Friday's 101-95 win over Memphis.

Harden didn't reach double-digits in any statistical category, but his overall line was still moderately impactful thanks to his work as a rebounder and distributor. The veteran guard struggled massively shooting the ball, though he did come through in crunch time, notching his only field goal of the game -- a three-pointer -- with less than a minute remaining to put his team up by six points. On the campaign, Harden is averaging fewer than 20 points per game for the first time since 2011-12 (his third season in the league), but he remains a valuable fantasy asset due to his ability to contribute across the stat sheet.