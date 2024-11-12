Harden racked up 17 points (5-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds and nine assists across 37 minutes during Monday's 134-128 loss to Oklahoma City.

Harden nearly produced a triple-double with a team-high nine assists, though he also led the Clippers with five of their 23 turnovers in the loss. The superstar struggled with efficiency in a night to forget from the field, and he also got into foul trouble in the third quarter, limiting his run in the second half. Harden has stuffed the stat sheet through 11 regular-season appearances, during which he has averaged 20.8 points, 9.0 assists, 8.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 0.9 blocks across 35.1 minutes per game. However, he is only shooting 35.9 percent from the field and 30.7 percent from three-point range.