Harden erupted for 41 points (13-25 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 14 rebounds, 11 assists, one steal, two blocks and three turnovers across 51 minutes during Friday's 133-127 double overtime victory over the Mavericks.

With his eighth triple-double in a Clippers' uniform, Harden became the all-time leader in triple-doubles in Clippers' franchise history, and he is now the only player in franchise history with a 40-point, triple-double. Harden was nothing short of spectacular in this one, as he hit multiple big shots down the stretch to keep L.A. on top and put an end to the Clippers' six-game skid.