Harden posted 15 points (5-12 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and 11 assists across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 129-108 loss to Utah.

The Clippers fell behind early to Utah, but that didn't hinder Harden's production. The beard scored or assisted on 14 of LA's 19 points in the first quarter. He would finish with 15 points and 11 assists despite not playing in the final quarter given the large deficit. Harden remains a consistent double-double threat due to his high-volume role in the Clippers offense.