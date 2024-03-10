Harden contributed 14 points (4-10 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 112-102 win over the Bulls.

Harden lived at the three-point line Saturday, and the 2017-18 MVP's passing prowess was on full display as he recorded his second triple-double of the season. Surrounded by All-Star forwards Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Harden's scoring isn't in as high demand as it was in previous seasons. Since the All-Star break, Harden is averaging 18.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists over 34.8 minutes per game.