Harden (foot) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game versus Cleveland, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Harden will take his typical place in the starting lineup, with Terance Mann, Paul George, P.J. Tucker and Ivica Zubac flanking him Sunday. Harden is averaging 13.0 points, 10.3 assists and 7.0 rebounds in 34.0 minutes per game across his last three appearances.