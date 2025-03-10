Harden ended Sunday's 111-110 overtime win over the Kings with 29 points (10-19 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds and 11 assists over 44 minutes.

Harden finished one board shy of what would've been his third triple-double of the season. With 61 games under his belt, Harden is on pace to post third-round value in nine-category formats with 22.2 points, 8.6 assists, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 0.6 blocks and 3.0 three-pointers.