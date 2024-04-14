Harden (foot) will not play in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Rockets, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

The Clippers are opting to sit all their starters ahead of playoff competition, which will result in Xavier Moon and Terance Mann starting in Los Angeles' backcourt. Harden will have time to get his health back up to par ahead of the team's Round 1 matchup.