Harden (shoulder) won't play in Thursday's matchup against the Bulls, with Bones Hyland getting the start in his place, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Harden has been healthier than usual, appearing in 59 consecutive games before this absence. Coach Tyronn Lue will go with Bones Hyland in the starting five to help make up for some playmaking, though the Clippers will at least have Kawhi Leonard (back) available after an injury scare.