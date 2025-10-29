Clippers' James Harden: Paces Los Angeles in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harden notched 20 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist across 32 minutes in Tuesday's 98-79 loss to the Warriors.
Harden struggled from three-point range but still led the team in scoring, finishing as one of just three Clippers players to score in double figures. The 36-year-old guard has posted at least 20 points in three straight games. He's now shooting 49.0 percent from the field across four regular-season outings thus far.
