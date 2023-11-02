Harden (recently traded) plans to make his Clippers debut Monday against the Knicks, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Harden was unavailable for the Clippers' recent back-to-back set immediately following his trade, but he said in his introductory press conference Thursday that he's targeting Monday's game for his team debut. He was away from the 76ers for a week and a half before the regular season while tending to a personal matter but has been working on his conditioning for just over a week, so he could be able to handle a relatively normal workload during his first appearance with the Clippers.