Harden racked up 21 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists and two steals over 23 minutes during Wednesday's 126-67 win over Brooklyn.
Harden finished with a solid stat line considering he played less than one half, and he finished just four rebounds shy of a triple-double. He's been excellent as a playmaker all season long, and he showed that once again Wednesday. This was the third time he recorded double-digit dimes across his last five contests.
