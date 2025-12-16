Harden produced 13 points (4-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT), three rebounds, six assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 121-103 loss to Memphis.

Harden took the floor despite his calf injury, and although he was effective in distributing the ball to other playmakers, he finished with his second-lowest scoring total of the season. Aside from the Spurs and Knicks, the league will enjoy a few days of rest, which should give Harden a chance to rest his leg and return to higher production.