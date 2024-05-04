Harden finished with 16 points (5-16 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, 13 assists, one block and two steals over 43 minutes during Friday's 114-101 loss to Dallas in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Harden was one of the players the Clippers needed to step up with Kawhi Leonard (knee) sidelined, and the veteran guard couldn't come through when the team needed him the most. He was particularly woeful in the final two games of the series, where he went 7-for-28 from the field and 1-for-13 from three-point range. He averaged 21.2 points and 8.0 assists per game in the series, but the numbers don't tell the whole story here, as the Clippers needed -- and expected -- more out of him, but he couldn't deliver when called upon duty.