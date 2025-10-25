Harden logged 30 points (8-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one block in 28 minutes during Friday's 129-102 victory over the Suns.

Harden and Kawhi Leonard were responsible for 57 of LA's 129 points in the blowout, and the duo seems to be perfectly in sync. Harden only missed four shots in the contest and drilled five three-pointers in the win, bringing his total to seven beyond the arc over the first two games. The Clippers emptied the bench after the game was well in hand, so the fact that Harden managed this total with only 28 minutes of work was very impressive.