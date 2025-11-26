Harden accumulated 29 points (9-21 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 135-118 loss to the Lakers.

Every Clippers starter scored in double digits, but it was Harden who led the way for the visitors. The 36-year-old point guard is on a tear in November, scoring more than 25 points in seven of his last nine games while averaging 33.1 points, 7.8 assists, 6.7 boards, 4.2 threes and 1.0 steals.