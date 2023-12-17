Harden ended with 10 points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists, two blocks and one steal across 28 minutes during Saturday's 144-122 victory over the Knicks.

Although Harden took a step back after his best game in a Clippers uniform Thursday night, he did enough to post his fourth double-double of the season. The team is starting to hit a rhythm throughout the starting lineup and is on a seven-game tear, due in large part to Harden's improvement.