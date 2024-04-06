Harden had 13 points (4-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds and 15 assists across 33 minutes during Friday's 131-102 win over the Jazz.

Harden has had an excellent run during Kawhi Leonard's (knee) absence, providing elite ancillary numbers across the board. Although his result beyond the arc was atypical, he made solid contributions in secondary categories to earn his third-triple-double of the season. Over three games without Leonard, Harden has averaged 13.0 points, 10.3 assists and 7.0 rebounds.