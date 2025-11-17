Harden posted 37 points (9-22 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 14-15 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 121-118 loss to the Celtics.

The 37 points led all scorers on the afternoon, but none of Harden's teammates scored more than 17 points as they came up short in Boston. The 36-year-old guard has caught fire, scoring at least 35 points in three of the last four games and producing two triple-doubles during that span while averaging 34.0 points, 9.8 boards, 8.8 assists, 4.5 threes and 1.0 blocks.