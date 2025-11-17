Clippers' James Harden: Pours in game-high 37 in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harden posted 37 points (9-22 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 14-15 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 121-118 loss to the Celtics.
The 37 points led all scorers on the afternoon, but none of Harden's teammates scored more than 17 points as they came up short in Boston. The 36-year-old guard has caught fire, scoring at least 35 points in three of the last four games and producing two triple-doubles during that span while averaging 34.0 points, 9.8 boards, 8.8 assists, 4.5 threes and 1.0 blocks.
More News
-
Clippers' James Harden: Notches 41-point, triple-double•
-
Clippers' James Harden: Scores team-high 28 points•
-
Clippers' James Harden: Triple-double in loss•
-
Clippers' James Harden: Curious double-double Saturday•
-
Clippers' James Harden: Will play Saturday•
-
Clippers' James Harden: Downgraded to questionable•