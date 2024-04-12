Harden (foot) was seen at shootaround ahead of Friday's game versus the Jazz, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Harden is officially listed as questionable for Friday's contest due to right foot inflammation that caused him to miss the Clippers' last two contests. However, the star guard's presence at practice is a good sign of his availability against Utah.
