Harden supplied 22 points (7-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 40 minutes during Thursday's 115-113 loss to Houston.

Harden was impactful at both ends of the court for the Clippers, recording at least 20 points, seven dimes and three steals for the third time across his last four appearances. Harden has been on a tear in recent weeks, and while his numbers have experienced a slight drop now that Kawhi Leonard is back in the mix, he remains a key offensive figure for the Clippers. He's averaging 26.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game over his last 10 contests.