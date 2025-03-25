Harden (foot) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Harden suffered an injury to his right foot in Sunday's loss to the Thunder, making him questionable for Wednesday's game in New York. If the one-time NBA MVP cannot play, the Clippers will likely turn to Kris Dunn and Ben Simmons to help shoulder the load in the backcourt.
