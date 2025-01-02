Harden is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Thunder due to right groin soreness, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Harden is in danger of missing just his second game of the season Thursday due to right groin soreness. If the star guard is ultimately forced to sit out, Kevin Porter and Bones Hyland are candidates to receive increased playing time.
More News
-
Clippers' James Harden: Leading scorer in loss•
-
Clippers' James Harden: Lights it up from deep in victory•
-
Clippers' James Harden: Near triple-double in tight win•
-
Clippers' James Harden: Solid two-way play Thursday•
-
Clippers' James Harden: Explodes for 41 points in win•
-
Clippers' James Harden: Poor shooting display Friday•