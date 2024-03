Harden is questionable for Thursday's game against the Bulls due to a left shoulder strain, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

With both Harden and Kawhi Leonard (back) questionable for Thursday's game, Paul George could be looking at heavy usage if neither of his banged-up co-stars are able to play. Norman Powell and Bones Hyland would also benefit if Harden is forced to sit out, but managers can expect to get another update on the point guard following Thursday's shootaround.