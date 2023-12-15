Harden produced a team-high 28 points (6-12 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 11-12 FT) with 15 assists, seven rebounds, four blocks and a steal in 42 minutes during Thursday's 121-113 win over the Warriors.

On a third-quarter layup, Harden became the 24th player in NBA history to reach 25,000 career points, and he figures to crack the top 20 in all-time scoring before the season is out -- Vince Carter currently sits in 20th place with 25,728. Harden's beginning to get comfortable in Los Angeles, and over the last eight games, he's averaging 20.0 points, 8.8 assists, 4.9 boards, 3.0 threes, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks a night.