Harden finished Tuesday's 115-103 victory over the Jazz with 16 points (5-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists and four steals across 31 minutes.

Harden was successful on both sides of the ball with significant numbers in assists and steals. His shot volume was a bit lower than usual, but the veteran left most of the heavy lifting in the scoring column to Kawhi Leonard. Thanks to the tandem of Harden and Leonard, the Clippers are the hottest team in the league with a scorching 16-3 run.