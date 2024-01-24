Harden closed Tuesday's 127-116 win over the Lakers with 23 points (8-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes.

Harden is historically dialed in against the Lakers, and he didn't disappoint during Tuesday's win. Harden has three double-doubles over his last seven games, and has six double-doubles in the month of January.