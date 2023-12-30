Harden notched 16 points (4-13 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, 13 assists and three blocks across 44 minutes during Friday's 117-106 victory over Memphis.

Harden notched his sixth double-double of the season, wrapping up a month during which the Clippers saw their offense begin to sync up as they adjusted to the vet's presence in the lineup. Harden has amped up his shot volume during Kawhi Leonard's (hip) absence, and Friday marked his first double-digit assist total since Leonard's injury.