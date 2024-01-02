Harden racked up 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes during Monday's 121-104 win over the Heat.

Harden recorded less shot volume than usual, but he was nonetheless effective in getting the ball to other playmakers in the win. With Kawhi Leonard back in the lineup, the rotation switched back to normal, with Harden being directly spelled by Russell Westbrook and Amir Coffey. During Leonard's absence, we saw a bit more of Westbrook and Harden together in the lineup, which was an effective mid-game combination.