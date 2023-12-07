Harden logged 20 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), one rebound, 11 assists, one block and three steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 111-102 victory over Denver.

Harden has been clutch during the Clippers' 3-1 run, and the offense is finally showing signs of synchronization despite the quandary of three stars who need the ball often. While Kawhi Leonard will create unique opportunities, the trio of Harden, Paul George and Russell Westbrook has been a headache to manage for coach Tyronn Lue, who is tasked with turning the explosive talents on his roster into a more cohesive team. Harden's recent run of production has left Westbrook the odd man out in this equation, and he scored only nine points in Wednesday's win.