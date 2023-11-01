Harden (recently traded) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Harden was traded from the 76ers to the Clippers on Tuesday but will be unavailable for both legs of the team's back-to-back set following his acquisition. However, he'll practice with the team over the next few days and will be in the mix to make his season debut as early as Monday against the Knicks. Russell Westbrook and Bones Hyland should continue to see increased run against the Lakers.