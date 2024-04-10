Harden (foot) will not play against the Suns on Tuesday, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Harden will sit for the first time in April, but this isn't a big shock after the guard sat out of the morning shootaround. Russell Westbrook will start in Harden's place, and he and Paul George are likely to see significant usage rate spikes.
