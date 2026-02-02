Clippers' James Harden: Ruled out Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harden is out for Monday's game against the 76ers for personal reasons.
Harden remains away from the team for a second consecutive contest. The star guard's next chance to rejoin the club comes Wednesday against the Cavaliers. With Harden out of action, the Clippers will lean on Jordan Miller and Kobe Sanders to step up against Philadelphia.
More News
-
Clippers' James Harden: Won't play Sunday•
-
Clippers' James Harden: Strikes for team-high 25 in loss•
-
Clippers' James Harden: Records 12th double-double in win•
-
Clippers' James Harden: Logs 19 points in victory•
-
Clippers' James Harden: Double-doubles in win•
-
Clippers' James Harden: Shooting woes in blowout loss•