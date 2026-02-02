default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Harden is out for Monday's game against the 76ers for personal reasons.

Harden remains away from the team for a second consecutive contest. The star guard's next chance to rejoin the club comes Wednesday against the Cavaliers. With Harden out of action, the Clippers will lean on Jordan Miller and Kobe Sanders to step up against Philadelphia.

More News