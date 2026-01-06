default-cbs-image
Harden (shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Warriors, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Harden was a late addition to the injury report Monday due to right shoulder soreness, and he's set to miss just his third game of the season. With the star guard sidelined, Kobe Sanders and Jordan Miller are candidates for increased roles. Harden's next opportunity to suit up will come Wednesday against the Knicks.

