Harden racked up 19 points (7-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Thursday's 118-89 victory over the Trail Blazers.

The Clippers didn't have significant problems to secure a comfortable win Thursday, and while Harden's final stat line wasn't eye-popping, he still finished as the team's second-best scorer behind Norman Powell. Harden has failed to reach the 20-point mark in three of his previous six appearances, averaging 19.0 points while shooting 42.7 percent from the floor in that span.